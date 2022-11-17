An Opening

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX (POWER 1075/1063)/COLUMBUS has a midday air personality opening. WCKX APD/midday personality MARC “DJ NAILZ” DIXON has joined URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s syndicated show, THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW. (NET NEWS 10/25)

PD CHRIS HARRIS said, "This person needs to have prior on-air experience, willing to be coached and ready to win! I'm looking for someone who's content driven, has a great social media presence, has a love and passion for the music, the lifestyle, and culture...and most importantly, a team player."

You can apply online with URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE here and/or send your aircheck, resume and bio to HARRIS at crharris@radio-one.com.

