Rare Position Open

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has a rare opening for a Sr. Dir./Publicity and Media Relations. This person will lead all facets of the ACADEMY’s public relations, press and media efforts. The role supports major annual tentpole live events including the annual ACM AWARDS and ACM HONORS shows and their respective broadcast and streaming distribution plans (currently with AMAZON PRIME VIDEO and FOX TV), as well as a slate of additional events, initiatives and organizational needs for both the ACM and its philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, along with their leadership teams and boards.

This position is part of the ACADEMY's marketing department. Click here to read the full job description and requirements Those interested in applying should send a cover letter and resume to resume@acmcountry.com.

« see more Net News