King, left, and Jacobson

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist RANDALL KING has extended his global publishing deal with BMG and announced the signing of the first songwriter/artist, JAKE JACOBSON, to his TONK ON PUBLISHING, a partnership with BMG to develop up-and-coming songwriters.

KING recently released his 11-track album, SHOT GLASS, for which he co-wrote seven of the tracks. JACOBSON just released his debut EP, LOVIN’ AND LEAVIN’, in JUNE.

“I’m beyond excited to announce this new partnership with BMG and the signing of one of my favorite young guns out there," said KING. "His work ethic alone makes me excited to see what this young man can do. A very unique traditional Country writer with a clean smooth voice, he has a lot of promise. I’m ready to watch JAKE JACOBSON fly.”

BMG PUBLISHING NASHVILLE VP CHRIS OGLESBY added, “I am beyond thrilled to extend our relationship with RANDALL. His work ethic is inspirational. His talent level is exceptional, and he knows who he is. We are excited about being part of TONK ON. RANDALL’s eye for spotting emerging talent like JAKE JACOBSON is a growth opportunity for everyone. JAKE is a brilliant young writer/artist that we are proud to welcome into our BMG/TONK ON family.”

