Back In '23

The MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION TALENT INSTITUTE program is the latest RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU/NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM talent development institute for college students to announce a return to action in 2023. The event, the HUBBARD/MBA RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE, will be held at LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY in ST. CHARLES, MO JULY 17-26, 2023.

“We are delighted to have the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION back as a partner along with HUBBARD RADIO,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “Collaborating with (MBA Pres./CEO) MARK GORDON at the MBA and a world-class broadcasting company like HUBBARD RADIO enables us to relaunch the program to further help develop the next generation of broadcasters.”

“The MBA is proud to again be a sponsor of the RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE,” said GORDON. “I have seen firsthand how this program has helped students determine the direction they want to take in their future, and I wish something like this was available when I was in school!”

HUBBARD/ST. LOUIS VP/Market Mgr. JOHN KIJOWSKI said, "At HUBBARD RADIO ST. LOUIS our mission is to make talent acquisition a priority. We develop leaders to build dominant brands that connect our audience, community and business partners. We are so pleased to partner with the MBA to sponsor the RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE.”

The CONFER RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE, GAB RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE, and KELLAR RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE previously announced that they will be returning in 2023 along with the first ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE.

Find out more here.

