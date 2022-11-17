Geffner

GLENN GEFFNER is exiting as radio play-by-play voice of MIAMI MARLINS baseball. GEFFNER posted a thread on TWITTER announcing his departure, saying that the team would not be renewing his contract for next season.

GEFFNER had been with the MARLINS since 2008, working first with JOE ANGEL and DAVE O'BRIEN and later with DAVE VAN HORNE, taking over as lead play-by-play announcer in 2022 when VAN HORNE retired rather than further reduce his schedule. Before joining the MARLINS, GEFFNER called BOSTON RED SOX and SAN DIEGO PADRES games.

GEFFNER was heard on the MARLINS' radio network with iHEARTMEDIA Sports WINZ-A/MIAMI as the flagship.

FREE AGENCY UPDATE: I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract for the 2023 season. Through a lot of ups and downs, it has been an honor and a privilege to call games for my hometown team over the last 15 seasons. — Glenn Geffner (@GlennGeffner) November 16, 2022

