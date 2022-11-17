New Podcast

Outdoor clothing and gear company PATAGONIA is getting into the podcasting game with a six-episode branded series produced by PRX PRODUCTIONS. “PATAGONIA STORIES” is hosted by PATAGONIA Managing Editor ARCHANA RAM and will debut DECEMBER 1st. A press release announcing the new series said that "RAM will explore the foundational nature of knowledge, and ask the questions that matter about our relationship with each other and the natural world."

“We're thrilled to partner with PATAGONIA to help bring audiences values-driven, informative, and inspiring audio exploring not only the environment we live in, but how experiencing the natural world can lead to wisdom, sharing knowledge, and building connections with one another,” said PRX PRODUCTIONS Exec. Producer JOCELYN GONZALES. “Thank you to the whole team at PATAGONIA for sharing these stories."

“Our guests this season share raw, hilarious and inspiring stories about their communities, the struggles they’ve faced and what they’re doing to protect the places they love,” said RAM. “I can’t wait for people to hear their incredible stories about connecting to nature and working to protect our planet. We’re excited to take listeners on this ride and hopefully inspire them to think differently, take action and get an even deeper appreciation for the world around us.”

The show will feature audio excerpts from PATAGONIA's video series with POP-UP MAGAZINE based on its “Working Knowledge”' campaign.

« see more Net News