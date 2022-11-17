Burns (photo: Alvin Kean Wong)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) recently presented industry honors to four industry veterans. Documentary filmmakers KEN BURNS and DAYTON DUNCAN are the 2022 recipients of CMA’s JOE TALBOT Award, CMT SVP/Music Strategy LESLIE FRAM received the 2022 CMA Media Achievement Award, and BANDIT LITES Founder/Chair MICHAEL STRICKLAND is the 2022 recipient of the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award.

The CMA JOE TALBOT Award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country music’s values and tradition. Recipients BURNS and DUNCAN are the visionaries behind the PBS documentary COUNTRY MUSIC, which explores the history of the uniquely American art form, from its roots to its worldwide popularity over the course of the 20th century.

The CMA Media Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievements in the media as they relate to Country music. FRAM was surprised with news of her award by CMA Sr. Dir./Industry Relations & Inclusion MIA McNEAL. FRAM and McNEAL were joined during the presentation by participants of CMT and MTHEORY’s EQUAL ACCESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, including artist manager CHARLENE BRYANT, and MADELINE EDWARDS, MIKO MARKS and VALERIE PONZIO, as well as MTHEORY’S CAMEO CARLSON, TIFFANY PROVENZANO and CHANTREL REYNOLDS. FRAM is at the forefront of a number of equity initiatives within Country music, including CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY and EQUAL ACCESS.

The CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award is for an individual who has served as a humanitarian through community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism and advocacy, supporting worthwhile causes important to the Country music community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, STRICKLAND has advocated on behalf of the live events industry, testifying before the U.S. SENATE on the pandemic’s effects on the music industry and ensuring live events professionals and organizations received federal funding through various legislative bills.

« see more Net News