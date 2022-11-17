First Time

EDISON RESEARCH has released the results of its first INFINITE DIAL study for NEW ZEALAND, sponsored by THE RADIO BUREAU with additional support from MEDIAWORKS and NZME, and the results show stronger listening shares for radio and podcasting than in the U.S.

The study says that 73% of New Zealanders 16+ have listened to AM/FM radio in the past week, ahead of the U.S. (56%) and CANADA (62%), and New Zealanders are more likely to have a radio in their home (73%, compared to 61% in the U.S.). As for podcasts, 30% said they listen weekly, ahead of the U.S., CANADA, and AUSTRALIA (26% each). Online listening is at 70%, listening an average of nine hours and 24 minutes per week. Listening to AM/FM radio in the car is at par with the U.S. at 81%, although podcast listening in cars is at 21%, behind the U.S. at 32%. And 20% own a smart speaker, with GOOGLE Home at 14% and AMAZON Alexa devices at 10%.

Among the 16-34 demographic, 99% own a smartphone, 26% own a smart speaker, 69% listened to AM/FM radio in the past week, 86% listened to online audio in the past week, and 41% listened to a podcast in the past week.

EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN said, “We are thrilled to bring THE INFINITE DIAL to NEW ZEALAND. The findings reveal a media environment rich in audio usage and device ownership, and we look forward to a variety of industries in the country using this data to advance their business.”

