Training For A New Generation Of Broadcasters

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has established a fundraising campaign to support training initiatives for diversity in broadcasting. THE FUTURE LEADERS FUND was announced in a video message from TAMRON HALL TODAY (11/17).

“For 25 years, NABLF has been dedicated to strengthening our industry’s ranks by offering a steppingstone for broadcasters to succeed and thrive, from students and employees just starting in their careers to executives with aspirations of station ownership,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “We thank TAMRON HALL for kicking off THE FUTURE LEADERS FUND that will help turn countless dreams into reality with the generous support of our donors.”

“NABLF is a tremendous resource for broadcast companies, which benefit from the educational opportunities and experiences the foundation provides to our employees, potential hires and up-and-coming executives,” said NABLF Chair and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “I urge my fellow broadcasters to show their appreciation for the foundation’s years of service by supporting NABLF’s landmark programs that propel our industry forward.”

