Daily Rate Offered

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is offering day passes for CRS 2023. The passes are available now for $249 per day, limited to two per person, and available for purchase here.

Additionally, CRS announced the return of the Digital Music Summit (previously called the Streaming Summit), which focuses on streaming and digital education initiatives, and will kick off the three-day seminar. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's TIM FOISSET leads the agenda team for the Digital Music Summit, assisted by AMAZON's EMILY COHEN BELOTE and PANDORA's BEVILLE DUNKERLY.

CRS 2023 is set for MARCH 13th–15th, 2023 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

