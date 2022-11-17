Audible Gets goop-y

AUDIBLE has signed GWYNETH PALTROW's GOOP to what it calls a "multi-project worldwide development deal" to produce new original audiobook titles under the "GOOP PURSUIT" banner, with the shows debuting on JANUARY 12th. First up will be "LEANING INTO PLEASURE," hosted by PRO HOE founder PENDA N'DIAYE and featuring PALTROW as the first guest. Other audiobooks planned for the banner include "HEALING IN A SICK SOCIETY" with psychiatrist Dr. WILL SIU; "FINDING BEAUTY" with author/LGBTQAI activist JODIE PATTERSON; and "COMING HOME TO YOURSELF" with psychologist Dr. THEMA S. BRYANT.

PALTROW said, “I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to PENDA N’DIAYE -- she’s so strong and thoughtful. Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We’re excited to share their stories, voices, and perspectives.”

“GOOP has built a community in the lifestyle and wellness space, which aligns with AUDIBLE’s principles and we know our listeners are deeply interested in self-care and well-being,” said AUDIBLE STUDIOS Head ZOLA MASHARIKI. “GWYNETH PALTROW and GOOP are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally. The fresh perspective and open dialogue that GOOP brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”

