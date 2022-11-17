Physioc, Eisenberg (Photos: Kansas City Royals; Linked In)

STEVE PHYSIOC has retired from KANSAS CITY ROYALS broadcasts and OMAHA STORM CHASERS radio play-by-play voice JAKE EISENBERG is moving up to the major league squad to join DENNY MATTHEWS and STEVE STEWART on ROYALS broadcasts on a network headed by AUDACY Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS)/KANSAS CITY and will fill in on BALLY SPORTS KANSAS CITY TV broadcasts when TV voice RYAN LEFEBVRE is on the radio.

EISENBERG called two ROYALS games in the 2022 season and also handled about 40 NEW YORK METS games on AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK. PHYSIOC called ROYALS games on radio and TV for 11 seasons after serving as the voice of the LOS ANGELES ANGELS from 1996-2009.

“We are excited to welcome JAKE to our broadcast team and help share the ROYALS’ story,” said ROYALS SVP/COO BROOKS SHERMAN. “Our great fans will appreciate his passion for the game and knowledge of our players. We’re thankful for PHIZ’s invaluable work with us the past 11 seasons and congratulate him on a terrific career spanning six decades.”

“It’s an honor to be part of the broadcast team that shares the stories of this new, exciting era of ROYALS baseball while also getting to sit next to and learn from a Hall of Famer in DENNY MATTHEWS," said EISENBERG. "Being in OMAHA the last couple of seasons was a great education on how special this organization is and how bright this team's future is. I am thrilled and grateful for this opportunity, and eager to get started serving ROYALS fans in KANSAS CITY and beyond.”

« see more Net News