Speaking With Songwriters

Country artist TIFFANY WOYS is hosting a new podcast, "WHAT'S MINE IS YOURS," with the first five episodes posting TOMORROW (11/18). On the show, WOYS will be interviewing Country songwriters about their craft. Guests in the first season include: JEFFREY STEELE, SHANE MINOR, THE WARREN BROTHERS, TAMMI KIDD HUTTON, CHRIS DUBOIS, LYNN HUTTON, and D. VINCENT WILLIAMS.

"I wanted to do this for a while now,” said WOYS. “It’s really evolved into something much greater and more fulfilling than I intended, but it’s simple. I wanted to do this for the songwriting community. I’m an artist who regularly records songs written by others. I appreciate the community and their gift. I want to turn the microphone around and give them the chance to talk. I want to hear their opinions. I want the world to hear them. NASHVILLE needs its heartbeat. That’s the songwriter."

She added, "I want to be a small and hopefully impactful step into creating a bigger space for them and their opinions. I think audiences are going to fall in love with this community the way I did. Artists may give the songs a home, but the songwriter gave it life."

