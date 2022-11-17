Union Recognized

AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS has voluntarily recognized the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST as the collective bargaining representative of the company's staff after a vote of the 42-member bargaining unit resulted in a majority favoring the union. The union plans to start negotiations on a contract "as soon as possible."

A statement from the PINEAPPLE STREET UNION said, “We are so proud to have won voluntary recognition from management at PINEAPPLE and AUDACY. This victory is a direct result of months of hard work and dedication to building solidarity across our organization. We’re excited to carry this momentum forward into a collaborative bargaining phase, focused on pay and protections, accountability, consistency and unity at the company. We’re very pleased that PINEAPPLE and AUDACY have moved quickly and respectfully in this voluntary recognition process. We hope that this not only sets the tone for our upcoming bargaining process, but also sets an example for leaders across our industry -- that working with employees to achieve more equitable workplaces can and should be a collaborative and straightforward experience on both sides of the table. We stand in solidarity with other producers, editors, writers, engineers, and staff across the industry in the continued effort to make audio a more fair and equitable field.”

« see more Net News