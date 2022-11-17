Working Together

The UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM has teamed with RUFFNATION ENTERTAINMENT for the museum to be the exclusive charity beneficiary of a new project by RUFFNATION ENTERTAINMENT founder and CEO CHRIS SCHWARTZ.

SCHWARTZ and RUFFNATION have an upcoming book and film series. "From Rebels & Poets To Kingpins & Moguls" is RUFFNATION's vinyl subscription series and a retrospective interpretation of Hip Hop culture and music. THE HIP HOP MUSEUM will be a beneficiary of the vinyl sales of the series.

