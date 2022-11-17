Canceling Taylor Swift Tix Sales

TICKETMASTER announced in a tweet that it had canceled the public sale of all tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT's "The Eras Tour," due to what it called “high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

The tweet said, "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, TOMORROW’s public on-sale for TAYLOR SWIFT | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

The news comes as SWIFT fans and lawmakers are calling for an investigation into TICKETMASTER and LIVE NATION following the technical issues that outraged fans trying to purchase tickets during the pre-sale (NET NEWS 11/17).

Also on THURSDAY (11/17), MINNESOTA Senator AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) sent an open letter to LIVE NATION President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO, saying, “Reports about system failures, increasing fees, and complaints of conduct that violate the consent decree TICKETMASTER is under suggest that TICKETMASTER continues to abuse its market positions,” and demanding a response to what she described as “a pattern of non-compliance with your legal obligations” by NOVEMBER 23rd.

TICKETMASTER issued a statement that included admitting demand not only broke records, but also damaged part of its website, saying, "this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak," and adding, “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour.”

SWIFT had recently added 17 dates to her 2023 tour, starting in MARCH in ARIZONA and ending in LOS ANGELES in AUGUST.

« see more Net News