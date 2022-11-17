Ryan

SAGA Sports WISE-A-WYSE-A-W275CP/ASHEVILLE, NC afternoon "WISE GUYS" host PAT RYAN has passed away, the station has announced. He was 57.

RYAN, a host at WISE since 2005, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer caused by a rare disease in 2018. He previously hosted mornings at sister then-Classic Hits WOXL/ASHEVILLE and co-hosted a weekend show at WPEK-A.

