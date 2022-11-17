4 Promoted

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP has promoted four employees in Business Affairs, Operations and Publishing to SVP status.

Among the promotions, VP/Publishing KARRIE DAWLEY has moved up to SVP/A&R while VP/Church Resources DAVID GUTEKUNST has been promoted to SVP/Publishing. Head of Business Affairs JOE BRAZIL has been named SVP/Business Affairs and VP/Marketing & Operations DAVID SYLVESTER was upped to SVP/Operations.



"We are so excited to announce the promotions of DAVID SYLVESTER, JOE BRAZIL, KARRIE DAWLEY and DAVID GUTEKUNST," Co-Presidents BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY commented. "We want to recognize and honor the hard work of these key staff members and the roles they have played in the success of our company, and our relationships with our artists and writers. We are confident they'll achieve even more in their new roles."

