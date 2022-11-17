4 Promoted

CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP has promoted four employees in Business Affairs, Operations and Publishing. KARRIE DAWLEY has moved up to SVP, A&R while DAVID GUTEKUNST has been promoted to SVP, Publishing. JOE BRAZIL has been named SVP, Business Affairs and DAVID SYLVESTER was upped to SVP, Operations.



"We are so excited to announce the promotions of DAVID SYLVESTER, JOE BRAZIL, KARRIE DAWLEY and DAVID GUTEKUNST," Co-Presidents BRAD O'DONNELL and HUDSON PLACHY commented. "We want to recognize and honor the hard work of these key staff members and the roles they have played in the success of our company, and our relationships with our artists and writers. We are confident they'll achieve even more in their new roles."



DAWLEY has spent the past five years serving as VP of Publishing at CCMG, bringing in writers like HANK BENTLEY and JEFF SOJKA.



GUTEKUNST's most recent position was VP, Church Resources since 2017.



SYLVESTER has been with CCMG since 1998 and most recently as VP, Marketing & Operations.



BRAZIL began his role as head of Business Affairs for CCMG in 2013.

