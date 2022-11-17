Newman and Friend

A new podcast aimed at seniors has launched on SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SENIORRESOURCE.COM. "ANSWERS FOR ELDERS" is hosted by the CEO of the company of the same name, SUZANNE NEWMAN, who hosts "ANSWERS FOR ELDERS RADIO" on SALEM News-Talk KKOL-A (AM 1300 THE ANSWER)/SEATTLE.

“I made deeply personal decisions on behalf of my mother and I know how confusing this journey can be. Now, the passion that drives me every day is to empower families and seniors who are navigating similar circumstances,” said NEWMAN. “We are truly grateful for Answers for Elders' partnership with the SENIOR RESOURCE PODCAST NETWORK and SALEM MEDIA. It’s a relationship that we hope will serve as a powerful catalyst in bringing inspiration, education, and applicable solutions to millions of families.”

