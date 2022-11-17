Ultimate Playlist

The ULTIMATE PLAYLIST is a free-to-play mobile app, raffle game, music discovery and song promotional tool developed by the ARIZONA LOTTERY to drive connections to new music,offering daily cash raffles and jackpot drawings for listening to, and rating, new songs. The app,which landed yesterday, will be refreshed with 40 new songs per day across musical genres, and is open nationally to players 18 and older on iOS and Android devices.

Conceived by SHEVY SMITH and KHALID JONES, ULTIMATE PLAYLIST, like many state lottery entities, offers free, non-lottery games and raffles to drive user engagement. As a music promotional tool with incentivized consumer use and equal access, the app marks an innovative approach within the state lottery field. The platform also occupies a unique space at the intersection of music, tech, gaming, and lotteries.

The app’s free play is made possible through partnerships with music rights holders --- artists, record labels, publishing and management companies --- providing partners with direct, data-driven promotional opportunities targeting a key 18–34-year-old listener demographic. ULTIMATE PLAYLIST is complementary to and not competitive with digital music providers, allowing users to feed into and replay songs on their digital service of choice.

Founders SMITH and JONES commented, “It’s been exciting to work with ARIZONA LOTTERY on this groundbreaking platform. ULTIMATE PLAYLIST incentivizes the listener and creative side equally, enhancing the music discovery and promotion processes with the utmost transparency. We expect both music fans and the industry decision makers to gain from this new venture and have fun along the way.”

Added ARIZONA LOTTERY's GREGG EDGAR and CHRIS ROGERS, “ULTIMATE PLAYLIST stands alone as a cultural integrator of music and gameplay in one app. It allows the lottery to innovate and broaden its connection with new demographics and new players in a very unique way. We’re proud to have worked with SHEVY and KHALID on bringing this concept to life.”

The platform’s players will listen to a playlist of music to earn tickets entered into daily cash raffle and jackpot drawings. At its inception, the app will award $2,000 per day in guaranteed prizes (with prizes ranging from $50-$500) and will award the chance for a player to win $20K each day in a jackpot drawing. Eighteen winners are guaranteed daily.

