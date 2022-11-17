Lineup Additions

LIL YACHTY, NEW THOUSAND, JORDANA, SIERRA LANE, COFFINHEADS, SISTER SYSTEM, JONNY FROM SPACE, TRUE VINE B2B DJ, FLASHDRIVE, WHOM?, and POOL KIDS have been added to the OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, MARCH 2-5 in OKEECHOBEE, FL (NET NEWS 9/20). The new additions join previously announced headliners ODESZA, BABY KEEM, GRIZ, EXCISION, and EARTH, WIND & FIRE. The festival's sixth annual POWOW! will be led by GRAMMY-winning band FREE NATIONALS with surprise guests to be added.

Two of the artists in the festival's lineup were among the 2023 GRAMMY nominees, ODEZA (for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album) and TURNSTILE (for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Metal Performance).

Tickets are on sale now here.

