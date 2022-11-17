-
Lil Yachty, New Thousand, Jordana Added To 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Lineup
by Roy Trakin
November 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
LIL YACHTY, NEW THOUSAND, JORDANA, SIERRA LANE, COFFINHEADS, SISTER SYSTEM, JONNY FROM SPACE, TRUE VINE B2B DJ, FLASHDRIVE, WHOM?, and POOL KIDS have been added to the OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, MARCH 2-5 in OKEECHOBEE, FL (NET NEWS 9/20). The new additions join previously announced headliners ODESZA, BABY KEEM, GRIZ, EXCISION, and EARTH, WIND & FIRE. The festival's sixth annual POWOW! will be led by GRAMMY-winning band FREE NATIONALS with surprise guests to be added.
Two of the artists in the festival's lineup were among the 2023 GRAMMY nominees, ODEZA (for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album) and TURNSTILE (for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Metal Performance).
Tickets are on sale now here.