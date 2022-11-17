Okeechobee Adds To Lineup

LIL YACHTY, NEW THOUSAND, JORDANA, SIERRA LANE, COFFINHEADS, SISTER SYSTEM, JONNY FROM SPACE, TRUE VINE B2B DJ, FLASHDRIVE, WHOM? and POOL KIDS have been added to the OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, taking place MARCH 2nd to 5th in OKEECHOBEE, FL (NET NEWS 9/20)

They join previously announced headliners ODESZA, BABY KEEM, GRIZ, EXCISION and EARTH, WIND & FIRE.

The festival's sixth annual POWOW! will be led by GRAMMY-winning band FREE NATIONALS, featuring an array of to-be-announced surprise guests. Since the inaugural event, the POWOW! has been one of the defining moments of each OMF festival.

The news comes on the heels of this week’s GRAMMY nominations, where two of OMF’s 2023 performers were nominated. Headliner ODESZA was nominated in the category of ‘Best Dance/Electronic Music Album’ for their critically acclaimed album "The Last Goodbye" and mosh pit maestros TURNSTILE received three nominations in the categories of ‘Best Rock Song,’ ‘Best Rock Performance’ and ‘Best Metal Performance.’

Tickets for the 2023 OKEECHOBEE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL are on sale now here.

