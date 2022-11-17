Yachtley Crew Sign To Buffett's Mailboat

YACHTLEY CREW has signed a rec ord deal with JIMMY BUFFETT's MAILBOAT RECORDS, it was announced by label President HAROLD SULMAN. The self-declared "Titans Of Soft Rock" also announced a set of monthly performances that begin the weekend of NOVEMBER 18th at PALMS CASINO RESORTt's KAOS, with upcoming dates scheduled in DECEMBER and FEBRUARY 2023.

YACHTLEY CREW, managed by veteran ANDY GOULD, recently recorded their first original song, "Sex On The Beach," which was produced and mixed by CHRIS LORD-ALGE, debuting on the L.A. radio station KLOS in APRIL. The band added it to their recent live in-studio performance on the SIRIUSXM RADIO YACHT ROCK 311 show as the first-ever YACHT ROCK band to perform at the station. Longtime agent JIM LENZ at TKO books the group.

Said MAILBOAT's SULMAN, "After seeing YACHTLEY CREW live at a sold-out show in LOS ANGELES, witnessing the band's top-notch talent and incredibly fun show, we thought it would be a perfect fit for MAILBOAT. We look forward to setting sail together for a great adventure!"

Commented the band, "While other companies expressed great interest, we knew MAILBOAT would be our new home! We couldn't be more excited to join forces with JIMMY BUFFETT and the entire family of MAILBOAT artists!"

Added SPECTACLE ENTERTAINMENT CEO/President GOULD, "The growth of YACHTLEY CREW has been amazing, and with the addition of MAILBOAT RECORDS on our side, the future of is full speed ahead on an endless horizon!"

« see more Net News