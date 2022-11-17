Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL have announced presale tickets for the 2023 event will be available on NOVEMBER 25th at 10a CT exclusively via BONAROO.COM. BONNAROO has created a two-step process for fans purchasing their CENTEROO experience separate from their camping experience, allowing more flexibility and customization than ever before. The festival takes place JUNE 15th through 18th in MANCHESTER, TN. The lineup of bands has yet to be announced.

First, fans will select their CENTEROO ticket. They can then browse camping and parking accommodations using BONNAROO’s new OUTEROO MAP OF THE STARS to choose the camp and accommodation that best suits their desired adventure. Options range from traditional general admission car camping to deluxe pre-built glamping accommodations. Fans will enjoy access to all programming across the FARM regardless of the accommodation they choose.

Fans can browse options now in preparation for the November 25 presale at www.bonnaroo.com. Stay tuned for the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup announcement coming in early 2023.

