WDRQ's Acoustic Christmas X2

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 92.1)/DETROIT will give away 1,000 tickets to its NEW COUNTRY ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS X2 shows.

The first concert will feature CHRIS YOUNG on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at SOUND BOARD at MOTORCITY CASINO HOTEL. Two nights later, the station will present fellow SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE artists ELLE KING and NATE SMITH on DECEMBER 8th at THE CROFOOT in downtown PONTIAC, MI. The two concerts will benefit TOYS FOR TOTS of METRO DETROIT.

The only way in to both concerts is to win tickets on the station and here. All 1,000 contest winners will be asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the shows.

CUMULUS DETROIT Dir./FM Programming DAVID COREY commented, “We are thrilled to be doing this again, and this time, we get to make it even bigger! Our ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS X2 will be double the fun, and the fact that all our contest winners get tickets to both shows for two nights of fun is the icing on the cake. Thank you to the artists and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE for partnering with us in our annual TOYS FOR TOTS campaign.”

