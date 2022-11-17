Duran Duran Doc

After DURAN DURAN were inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME at the LOS ANGELES MICROSOFT THEATER earlier this month, VEEPS has announced an exclusive airing of the feature-length documentary and concert film, "A HOLLYWOOD High." on DECEMBER 18th.

Fans around the world will be able to experience the band’s exclusive rooftop show, taped in LOS ANGELES, alongside previously unseen archival footage and bonus interviews via a premium, high definition viewing experience through VEEPS.com or the VEEPS app on APPLE TV, ROKU, iOS, and ANDROID until JANUARY 2nd.

The documentary will be the first VEEPS show to be enabled with 4K/UHD, DOLBY DIGITAL & ATMOS, as well as closed captions and subtitles, making it the first concert streaming platform to offer the highest quality, cinema-grade sound and audio available today. Tickets for the stream are $17.99, and available here.

With each stream ticket sold via VEEPS, special bundle packages are available, including "A HOLLYWOOD High" cap, T-shirt, limited edition poster, and a limited-edition movie program magazine, complete with 2 x 7 inch Flexi discs which feature "Ordinary World" and "Tonight United" live audio from the movie.

Fans can see DURAN DURAN's ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction performance on NOVEMBER 19th on HBO and streaming on HBO MAX,

The band's most recent studio album, "Future Past (Complete Edition)" will hit stores on NOVEMBER 25th. This two-LP set includes all 15 tracks from the album plus their cover of DAVID BOWIE’s “Five Years”. The first LP is red, while the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12? x 12? art booklets.

