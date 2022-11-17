SiriusXM's Redesigned App

SIRIUSXM introduced a refreshed design for the SXM App for iOS and ANDROID, a "clean, colorful, and easy-to-use" interface with expanded personalization features, simplified navigation and a richer dark display that puts the focus on content, among other enhancements.

New features include Personalized Carousels, which give users easy access to their most recently-played content, as well as a wide array of recommendations that help listeners discover even more music, news, sports, talk, and other programming based on their listening history.

There is also simplified navigation with bold headers, a streamlined browse section, and other upgrades.

Users can also enjoy the same enhanced design and new features on SIRIUSXM’s Web player.

To learn more about the freshly-redesigned SXM App and SIRIUSXM’s streaming subscription plans, visit here.

