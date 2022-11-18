Jorge Drexler (Photo: Instagram)

The 2022 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS were given out THURSDAY (11/17) at LAS VEGAS' MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO and the big winner was veteran Uruguayan singer-songwriter JORGE DREXLER. DREXLER won seven awards including Record and Song Of The Year for "Tocarte".

BAD BUNNY won five awards including Urban Album Of The Year. The Puerto Rican artist also won for Best Urban Fusion Performance for "Titi Me Pregunta". ROSALIA took home four awards, including the LATIN GRAMMY for Album Of The Year for her album, Motomami.

Another highlight of the 2022 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS was a tie for Best New Artist between 95-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter ANGELA ALVAREZ and SILVANA ESTRADA, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from MEXICO.

See more, including a complete list of 2022 LATIN GRAMMY AWARD winners with USA TODAY.

