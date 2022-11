Award Winners

The MASSACHUSETTS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION handed out its 11th annual SOUND BITES AWARDS on THURSDAY (11/17) in FRAMINGHAM, MA. MyFM MEDIA Classic Hits WMRC-A-W267CD (MyFM 101.3)/MILFORD-WORCESTER was named Radio Station of the Year at the ceremony, with AUDACY AC WMAS-F/ENFIELD, CT-SPRINGFIELD, MA as runner-up. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/BOSTON VP/GM MARY MENNA was named the 2022 Broadcaster of the Year.

Other radio winners included:

Individual Commercial: AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON, "BUCHIKA's Holiday Sale"

Commercial Campaign: SAGA Active Rock WLZX-A-F (LAZER 99.3)/SPRINGFIELD, MA, "More Reason to Shop FOUR SEASONS"

\Station Imaging: AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103).BOSTON

Station Promotional Announcement: BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS/BOSTON, "Blackened: METALLICA Home & Away"

Air Personality: iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WHYN (MIX 93.1)/SPRINGFIELD and AC WSRS/WORCESTER, "THE MORNING SHOW WITH CHRIS ZITO AND SUZANNE LEWIS"

Sports Feature: iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON, "Bubble Soccer"

Sports Play-by-Play: BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON, PATRIOTS-BUCCANEERS

Spot News Story: MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING CO. AC WATD/MARSHFIELD, MA, After Multi-State Search Missing NEW HAMPSHIRE Boy, ELIJAH LEWIS, Located in ABINGTON

Feature Story: FRIENDS OFMVYRADIO Triple A WMVY/MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, "9/11 -- A SOLDIER’S STORY"

Excellence in Sound: WATD, "FRIDAY THE 13TH"

Recurring Segment: WATD, "ALMOST FAMOUS: LIVE FROM THE TINY STAGE"

Digital Media: First: WMRC

PSA: WMAS-F, "Drop The Device -- Keep Kids Like Me Safe"

#WeAreBroadcasters: WMRC, "MyFM’s Quest For The Best"

Above and Beyond: First: WATD, ROB HALAKA

« see more Net News