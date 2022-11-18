"ANYTHING GOES WITH EMMA CHAMBERLAIN" is moving from AUDACY's CADENCE13 and UTA's RAMBLE podcast network to SPOTIFY under an exclusive multiyear deal starting early next year. The deal also included video podcasts, which will accompany select episodes of the audio version.

CHAMBERLAIN, a YOUTUBE personality, launched "ANYTHING GOES" in 2020 after ending her previous podcast "STUPID GENIUS," also with RAMBLE. The "ANYTHING GOES" back catalogue will be included in SPOTIFY's exclusive deal.

« see more Net News