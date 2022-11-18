Inks With AdvertiseCast

LIBSYN’s ADVERTISECAST has signed a new political roundtable podcast created by "THE GIST" host MIKE PESCA to an exclusive advertising representation deal. "NOT EVEN MAD" is a weekly one-hour show hosted by PESCA, VIRGINIA HEFFERNAN, and JAMIE KIRCHIK.

“We’re thrilled to be the exclusive ad sales representative for MIKE PESCA’s new endeavor, which brings together a fresh and diverse perspective to political news shows,” said ADVERTISECAST Head of Publisher Relations/CIO TREVR SMITHLIN. “We look forward to introducing and bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers to the debut of this highly anticipated political podcast.”

PESCA said, “LIBSYN’s ADVERTISECAST brings an established track record of success with expansive advertiser relationships, proven ad formats and innovative ad tools that will enable us to grow and scale our new show.”

