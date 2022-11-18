Benefit Ride

iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE, NC, together with CAROLINA CRUZIN4JEEPS, is hosting its first Toy Ride tomorrow (11/19) benefiting THE SALVATION ARMY's Angel Tree.

The ride begins at SUN VALLEY INDIAN THEATER in INDIAN TRAIL, NC, and concludes at COYOTE JOE's in CHARLOTTE with a concert by QUARTZ HILL RECORDS artist JOE NICHOLS.

“We are so excited to host our first 96.9 THE KAT Toy Ride,” said PD SHELLY EASTON. “We’re thrilled to partner with the SALVATION ARMY of Greater CHARLOTTE’s Angel Tree and CAROLINA CRUZIN4JEEPS to make the holidays brighter for local children.”

