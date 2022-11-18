Celebrating 'Sheroes'

CARMEL HOLT's SHEROES RADIO is celebrating its 100th episode and 2nd year anniversary with a weeklong celebration of songs and interviews.

The show, airing on 20 public radio affiliates, will air special episodes TODAY through THURSDAY (11/18-24) with previous interviewees guest-DJing an hour of songs by their own "sheroes." The guests include NEKO CASE, SHIRLEY MANSON of GARBAGE, TARRIONA “TANK” BALL, JOAN JETT, KAREN O, RACHAEL PRICE and BRIDGET KEARNEY of LAKE STREET DIVE, LUCIUS, ALLISON RUSSELL, SILVANA ESTRADA, ANGEL OLSEN, and A.J. HAYNES of SERATONES.

Go here to find the full list of station affiliates.

