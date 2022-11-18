Morning Show Addition

AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS has tapped DALLAS COWBOYS Insider BOBBY BELT to become the third voice on the station's morning show "SHAN & RJ" (SHAN SHARIFF and RJ CHOPPY), starting MONDAY (11/21).

BELT, who joined THE FAN in late 2021 as the COWBOYS Insider, is also a field producer for NFL NETWORK and previously co-hosted the COWBOYS podcast "THE 'BOYS AND GIRL" with the NFL NETWORK's JANE SLATER. TROY HUGHES, who served as Exec. Producer and co-host of "SHAN & RJ," left THE FAN in AUGUST.

