Premiering Tonight

TYLER CHILDERS will launch HICKMAN HOLLER RADIO, a new, three-episode series on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, TODAY (11/18) at 7p (ET). The series will also be available on-demand for paid subscribers to APPLE MUSIC.

On each episode, CHILDERS and a guest discuss the creative and technical processes behind his new triple album, "Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?," which presents eight songs in three different forms (stripped-down “Hallelujah” versions, fuller “Jubilee” takes, and experimental “Joyful Noise” renditions). Guests will include engineer KENNY MILES on recording; CHILDERS’ band THE FOOD STAMPS, on the Gospel songs chosen for the project; and CHARLIE BROWN SUPERSTAR, a WEST VIRGINIA-based DJ and producer who helped CHILDERS create the blend of gospel, soul and rock heard on the record.

