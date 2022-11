'Hot' Opening

KEMP BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5)/LAS VEGAS has a night air personality opening. Work on THE STRIP and live in one of the most exciting cities in the world. This is your chance to do it. KVEG PD GABRIELLE "LADY G" LOREDON also has openings for weekend personalities.

Rush your aircheck, resume and socials to programming@kvegas.com.

