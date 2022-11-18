Get Rowdy For Thanksgiving

SUITERADIO's syndicated Country host, ROWDY YATES, is offering his ROWDY RIDE HOME to stations needing content over THANKSGIVING. Fully produced, turn-key segments are available for free, with no inventory requirements. The 20 segments, produced specifically for PM drive, are available for use through the long holiday weekend.

Get the download link by emailing JIM JONES.

