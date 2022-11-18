Nieman (Photo: Interscope Geffen A&M)

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS has promoted DAVID NIEMAN to SVP/Sports & Gaming at the label. In his new role, NIEMAN will continue to be the label’s chief liaison with the sports and gaming sectors.

NIEMAN has been with the label for eight years and was influencial in the partnership with ESPN college football for 8 out of the last 9 seasons which featureed the label’s artists in broadcast and promotional spots.

In addition, NIEMAN was influencial in the label’s association with the NFL which featured INTERSCOPE artists in multiple kickoff and tailgate performances, as well as last year's SUPER BOWL halftime performance by DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, KENDRICK LAMAR, MARY J. BLIGE and 50 CENT, all of whom spent time on INTERSCOPE RECORDS during their careers. The label was also involved in securing SUPER BOWL halftime slots for LADY GAGA (2017) and MAROON 5 (2019).

In the gaming world NIEMAN, has been instrumental in securing coveted soundtrack slots on MADDEN NFL and FIFA video games. INTERSCOPE forged a deal last year to release the exclusive soundtrack for NFL MADEN22, featuring music by SWAE LEE and JACK HARLOW, MONEYBAGG YO, TIERRA WHACK, JID and more. He’s also worked with some of the labe’ls biggest artists to place music and custom content in virtual reality game BEAT SABER.

Vice Chairman/INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M STEVE BERMAN said, DAVID and his team have built our sports and gaming capabilities into a very important commercial driver for our artists. I am pleased to be able to offer him this expanded role as he continues to create important opportunities for our diverse array of artists.”

NIEMAN added, “I’ve spent nearly a decade of my career working with an incredible team at IGA. STEVE BERMAN and JOHN JANICK have been so supportive as we built foundational relationships in sports and gaming business which have given our artists access to a very diverse and engaged consumer base. I’m grateful for the new opportunity and look forward to continuing to break new ground here at IGA.”

