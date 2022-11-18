Schultz (Photo: Shannon Bradley)

NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has promoted MEGAN SCHULTZ from Head/Marketing/Product Mgr. to Label Manager. During her five years with the company, SCHULTZ was a part of the RISER HOUSE RECORDS launch, which led to MITCHELL TENPENNY and RISER HOUSE's partnership with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, as well as overseeing the careers of DILLON CARMICHAEL and MEGHAN PATRICK. In her new role, SCHULTZ will plan and oversee all label operations and scheduling for RISER HOUSE RECORDS artists.

"MEGAN has proven her management and leadership skills in spades," said RISER HOUSE Pres./co-founder JENNIFER JOHNSON. "She's an achiever and a champion. She is passionate about her team and our artists. Having been here since the beginning of RISER HOUSE, MEGAN has a clear vision and path for our future growth and success."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have built at RISER HOUSE over the last five years," SCHULTZ said. "RISER HOUSE is a place filled with an exceptional team of hardworking employees and uniquely talented artists. I am thankful to continue to grow with RISER HOUSE, and am looking forward to all of the amazing things in store for the future."

