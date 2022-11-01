Swift Angry With Ticketmaster

SWIFTIES aren't the only ones angry about the TICKETMASTER fiasco that occured with the pre-sale/on sale for TAYLOR SWIFT's upcoming 52-date ERAS TOUR. The artist herself was "pissed off" about the incident, according to VARIETY, and released a statement about it on her INSTAGRAM stories expressing sympathy for those unable to get tickets for her tour, and for the 2.4 million who did have better luck. She said of the latter group, "It really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

SWIFT said in the statement that she asked TICKETMASTER “multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.” She added that it was “excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.” Click here to read her full statement.

VARIETY reports delays, skyrocketing prices and outright cancellations of ticket sales have turned the ticket-buying process for SWIFT’s tour into chaos, causing TICKETMASTER to cancel the public on-sale date for the tour, which was scheduled for TODAY (11/18) (NET NEWS 11/17).

Prior to the cancellation, TICKETMASTER issued a statement explaining the record-breaking demand for SWIFT’s upcoming tour, which led to site crashes and glitches that frustrated fans hoping to secure tickets through the platform’s "Verified Fan" process. Many fans reportedly waited in a queue for multiple hours before being kicked out, while many who signed up through the Verified Fan program were wait listed and not allowed to buy tickets until the general public on-sale, which wound up being canceled. It's reported millions of ticket buying bots contributed to the record breaking demand and overall fiasco.

NBC is reporting that TICKETMASTER now faces scrutiny from lawmakers questioning their services (NET NEWS 11/17). In a letter to MICHAEL RAPINO, the president and CEO of TICKETMASTER's parent company, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC., Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), expressed “serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers.” In addition, TENNESSEE's attorney general has separately said he is launching an investigation after his office was flooded with complaints over TICKETMASTER's website's crashing TUESDAY (11/15), as SWIFT fans, raced to buy tickets for the ERAS TOUR.

SWIFT’s U.S. tour, which launches in MARCH in ARIZONA and ends in AUGUST in LOS ANGELES, has 52 concert dates; SWIFT recently added 17 dates to the original tour announcement.

