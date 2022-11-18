Sold

GERALD HACKMAN's J & J BROADCASTING, INC./SNRN BROADCASTING is selling Hot AC WKMJ-F (MIX 93.5) and Sports-News-Talk WMPL-A-W297CD/HANCOCK, MI; Classic Rock WIMI (99.7 THE STORM) and Classic Country WJMS-A-W221EH (US 59)/IRONWOOD, MI; and Country WUPY (Y-101)/ONTONAGON, MI to CLIFF DUMAS' BTC USA HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT INC. for $1.3 million.

In other filings with the FCC, ALPINE BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling K295CH/KANSAS CITY, KS to CARTER BROADCAST GROUP, INC. for $500,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Hip Hop KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ!)/KANSAS CITY, which carries an R&B Oldies format on its HD2 channel.

DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATION LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Rock KPGX (REDROCK 103.5)/NAVAJO MOUNTAIN, UT to ACROSS NATIONS for $70,000.

And ALARADO MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Hip Hop WARB-A-W290DG (VIBE 105.9)/DOTHAN, AL to GOOD GUYS BROADCASTING, LLC for $32,500. The buyer has been programming the station under an LMA since the beginning of 2020.

The FCC also proposed fines for late license renewal applications for WJBW LLC (WJBW-A/JUPITER, FL, $3,000); AMERICAN NETWORK MEDIA INC. (WNGK-LP, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, $1,500); and AFRAMSOUTH (WUMO-LP, MONTGOMERY, AL, $1,500).

« see more Net News