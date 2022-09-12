Palomino Stage Lineup Announced

STAGECOACH, CALIFORNIA’s Country music festival, has announced the lineup for its PALOMINO STAGE for the 15th annual festival, set for APRIL 28th-30th, at EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA. Artists include ZZ TOP, BRYAN ADAMS, MARTY STUART, TYLER CHILDERS, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, SAMMY KERSHAW, IAN MUNSICK, RYAN BINGHAM and more.

The Palomino Stage artists are included in the three-day festival, which will also feature headliners LUKE BRYAN, KANE BROWN and CHRIS STAPLETON (NET NEWS 9/12). Additional artists on the MANE STAGE include BROOKS & DUNN, JON PARDI, OLD DOMINION, RILEY GREEN, LAINEY WILSON, GABBY BARRETT, PARKER McCOLLUM, BRELAND, ELLE KING, MORGAN WADE, NIKO MOON, KAMERON MARLOWE, and more.

Click here for the full lineup and ticket information.

