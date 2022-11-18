-
ABC Audio's 'The Dropout,' 'Start Here' Podcasts Offer Special Episode On Elizabeth Holmes' Sentencing
by Perry Michael Simon
November 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM (PT)
With THERANOS Founder/CEO ELIZABETH HOLMES' sentencing TODAY (11/18), ABC AUDIO is producing a special bonus podcast episode to be distributed on the feeds of "THE DROPOUT" and "START HERE."
The episode covering the sentencing will feature "THE DROPOUT" host REBECCA JARVIS and "START HERE" host BRAD MIELKE, and will be available at 6p (ET) TODAY (11/18).