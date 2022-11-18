Moroney (Photo: Spotify)

Emerging Country artist MEGAN MORONEY announced from the stage at NASHVILLE’s BROOKLYN BOWL on TUESDAY night (11/16) that she has signed with SONY MUSIC, and that her viral hit single, “TENNESSEE Orange,” will be going to Country radio. She made the announcement while opening for WARREN ZEIDERS.

She followed the news up with an INSTAGRAM post, writing, “I can’t believe this is even an announcement I get to make, but I signed a record deal last week with SONY MUSIC! It’s because of y’all’s support that I was able to handpick the right team of people for me and my vision, so thank you! My first full length album is written, and I start recording in the studio next month. I’m so excited for the next chapter, love y’all so much!”

MORONEY appeared WEDNESDAY (11/16) on SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway,” where she was grilled by hosts STORME WARREN and MACIE BANKS about whether “TENNESSEE Orange” is about rumored boyfriend MORGAN WALLEN. Watch the interview on TIKTOK here.

