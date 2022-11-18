New Booking Deal

STONEY CREEK RECORDS trio TRACK45 has signed a booking deal with UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA). The trio, made up of siblings JENNA, BEN and KK JOHNSON, will work with UTA booking agent LANCE ROBERTS as its day-to-day contact. The band recently released its own version of “Family,” a song written by the siblings that was made famous last year when it was recorded by DAVID GUETTA featuring BEBE REXHA, TY DOLLA $IGN and A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE.

Members of TRACK45 have also written songs for artists including JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, CHARLIE PUTH, DIERKS BENTLEY, WEEZER, LEE BRICE, HARDY, LAUREN ALAINA and others, and BEN JOHNSON was recently honored for five songs at the 2022 BMI Country Awards.

ROBERTS said, "I have been wanting to work with these guys for a couple of years now. Very excited that we are finally doing it and excited for what the future holds for them with help from our team at UTA."

TRACK45, who are managed by T.R.U.T.H. MANAGEMENT’s MISSI GALLIMORE, added in a joint statement, "We are all about family, and are so excited to add to ours by partnering with UTA. We are extremely thankful for their belief in us and excited to see what the future holds!"

« see more Net News