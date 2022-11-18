Harry Styles: Single Again (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

The HARRY STYLES-OLIVIA WILDE romance, which heated up with his starring role in her movie "DON'T WORRY DARLING," has apparently come asunder after two years, according to the N.Y. POST's PAGE SIX.

The 28-year-old Pop superstar and the 38-year-old actor/director were officially declared an item in JANUARY 2021, holding hands at the wedding of STYLES' former ONE DIRECTION manager.

WILDE had previously been married to "TED LASSO" star JASON SUDEIKIS, with whom she had two children, OTIS, 8, and DAISY, 5, but she insisted her relationship with her ex-husband was over before she started dating STYLES.

Controversy dogged the premiere of her recent film, "DON't WORRY DARLING," when STYLES replaced SHILA LaBOUF in the lead role, which somehow angered co-star FLORENCE PUGH, who then refused to promote the film, causing much media speculation. There were even reports that STYLES had spit on his co-star CHRIS PINE at the VENICE FILM FESTIVAL in SEPTEMBER, a charge much reported on, but denied by all parties.

Sources told the POST, the split between the two was amicable, and caused by their busy schedules, with STYLES on tour in EUROPE and WILDE busy in HOLLYWOOD.

