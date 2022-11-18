Black Star Line Festival

Co-headliners CHANCE THE RAPPER and VIC MENSA announced the inaugural BLACK STAR LINE FESTIVAL lineup, to take place JANUARY 6th at ACCRA, GHANA's historic BLACK STAR SQUARE. The free concert will also feature performances from ERYKAH BADU, T-PAIN, JEREMIH, SARKODIE, TOBE NWIGWE, ASAKAA BOYS and M.ANIFEST. The stated purpose is to "build bridges between Black people and artists of THE DIASPORA with THE CONTINENT."

CHANCE THE RAPPER explained, “Since 1957, GHANA has been a support system and stronghold for Black liberation globally. This year, ACCRA became a second home to me, and my GHANAIAN friends have become my family. We're incredibly humbled and honored to build something from the ground up that creates community and memories for Black people of the DIASPORA and CONTINENT for years to come. Akwaaba!!”

BLACK STAR SQUARE is a historic monument to the political freedom that was fought for and won by GHANAIANS in 1957, as the first SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAN country to free itself from colonialism, under the leadership of its first president, DR. KWAME NKRUMAH -- many nations on the continent soon followed. He was inspired by JAMAICAN-born revolutionary MARCUS GARVEY, who believed in a free AFRIKA and a global connection between the people of the CONTINENT and Black people globally.

The festival title’s origins were inspired by civil rights leader GARVEY’s iconic BLACK STAR LINE. Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the line would link AMERICA, the CARIBBEAN and AFRICA, to global shipping and tourism opportunities. After nearly 40 years, the GHANAIAN government launched their fleet with the same name, in homage to GARVEY, and even added a black star to the country’s new flag.

In the days leading up to the concert, BLACK STAR LINE FESTIVAL will also host a week-long series of events and panels at cultural centers throughout ACCRA, starting the first week of JANUARY to provide opportunities for education, enrichment and cultural diffusion. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

CHANCE has spent 2022 intertwining the worlds of art, music and cinematography, collaborating with artists from THE CONTINENT and THE DIASPORA. His new works include “Child Of God” (collab with GABONESE artist and painter NAILA OPIANGAH), “A Bar About A Bar” (collab with CHICAGO-based painter NIKKO WASHINGTON and filmmaker TROY GUENO), “The Highs & The Lows” feat. JOEY BADA$$ (collab with GABONESE photographer YANNIS DAVY GUIBINGUA). His newly released "YAH Know" features prominent GHANAIAN artist KING PROMISE. His latest project, "Star Line Gallery," is due out soon.

For more information, go to www.blackstarlinefest.com.

« see more Net News