TICKETMASTER posted a formal apology to TAYLOR SWIFT, SWIFTIES and other fans on TWITTER for the fiasco that occurred with the pre-sale/on sale of tickets for her upcoming THE ERAS TOUR. Its parent company, LIVE NATION, issued a statement on FRIDAY (11/18), saying, “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for TAYLOR SWIFT's THE ERAS TOUR. First, we want to apologize to TAYLOR and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.”

According to VARIETY, "Much of the lengthy statement linked in a tweet sent out by TICKETMASTER at around 11p (ET) on FRIDAY was identical to one the company had published and then deleted on THURSDAY — but now with an apology newly tagged onto the beginning. The previous day’s version of the since-revised 'explanation' did not include any apologetic language, raising the further ire of many fans before it was removed from TICKETMASTER’s website."

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8 — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022

The latest statement pinpoints the statistics, indicating that the demand for tickets was unforeseeable, and claims the on-sale was mostly a success story and a record-breaker, pointing out that, while there were problems, “Two million tickets were sold on TICKETMASTER … on NOVEMBER 15th – the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.”

The statement came the same day SWIFT posted a public statement expressing her anger and frustration with the ticket service, describing herself as “pissed off” about an “excruciating” situation and laying blame for the headline-making problems at TICKETMASTER’s feet (NET NEWS 11/19).

Click here to read the full statement from TICKETMASTER.

