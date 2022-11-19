The Buckleys: Up From Down Under (Photo: Facebook)

PETROL/UMe AUSTRALIAN family band THE BUCKLEYS -- sisters SARAH and MOLLY and brother LACHLAN -- know what it's like to have a musical legacy. Their father is a professional musician, and even played drums for awhile with his kids, who have played together their whole lives.

The trio -- three of seven children -- come from tiny BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA, about three hours south of BRISBANE on the far northeastern coast of the continent, and have scored a succession of AUSTRALIAN Country radio hits, including the chart-topping title track from their debut album, "Daydream," recorded in NASHVILLE over the pandemic. They have also been showing up on country playlists on SPOTIFY, AMAZON, APPLE and VEVO.

"It's always been a massive goal of ours to come to NASHVILLE," said SARAH, the lead singer/songwriter of the band, whose "mash-up" of country-pop-rock has been compared to TAYLOR SWIFT and FLEETWOOD MAC.

The group were discovered by legendary INXS manager, the late CHRIS "CM" MURPHY, who signed them to his PETROL label before passing away in JANUARY 2021. A recent trip to MEXICO inspired him to have SARAH collaborate on writing a song via ZOOM with CAMILA FERNANDEZ, the granddaughter of the late MEXICAN mariachi legend VICENTE "CHENTE" FERNANDEZ, "The King Of Ranchera Music," whose death in DECEMBER, 2021, prompted worldwide mourning.

The result is "Down The Road," a song which will be on CAMILA's debut album. She invited THE BUCKLEYS to MEXICO, where they filmed the video and are featured on the track, which will be co-promoted by UNIVERSAL MEXICO.

"She's such an awesome artist, and her family's musical history is so incredible," said SARAH. "We could really relate to that."

THE BUCKLEYS walked the red carpet at the CMA's in MUSIC CITY before arriving in LOS ANGELES, where they performed for the first time in the city on a recent MONDAY evening at SCHOOL NIGHT at the BARDOT in HOLLYWOOD.

The group just released a five-song EP, with a pair of singles, including the title track, "Take It As It Comes," and "Oops I Love You," both of which they played during their short set. The blonde SARAH is the vocal point, a SWIFTIAN presence who sings and plays bass, while younger brunette sister MOLLY is no less effective at switching off between ROLAND organ and mandolin. Brother LACHLAN, a self-declared blues fanatic clad in a STEVIE RAY VAUGHN bolero hat, plays a JIMMY PAGE double-necked guitar (12-string on top, six-string below), with a fondness for JIMI HENDRIX and DUANE ALLMAN. The whole vibe is very '70s hippie, a tribute to their laidback home on the sea.

As for what's next, SARAH admits. "Wherever the music takes us. We're living our dream."





« see more Net News